The executive chairman of Etsako East local government council of Edo State, Alhaji Aremiyau Momoh-Mbakwe, has charged his colleagues and APC faithful across the country to rally round the national chairman of the ruling party, Adams Oshiomhole.
Aremiyau who in a statement described Oshiomhole as God sent, expressed …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2ytufrj
Get More Nigeria Political News
Aremiyau who in a statement described Oshiomhole as God sent, expressed …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2ytufrj
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[67]