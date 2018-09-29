Metro Court Adjourns EFCC Director’s Suit Challenging Demotion – Thisdaylive Newspaper

Justice Sanusi Kado of the National Industrial Court, Abuja, on Wednesday adjourned till November 12, 2018, hearing on the suit instituted by a Director of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ayo Olowonihi, challenging his suspension and subsequent demotion by the commission.....



