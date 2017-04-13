Submit Post Advertise

Metro Court Gives Custody Of $50m Found in Lagos Apartment To FG

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by kemi, Apr 13, 2017 at 3:23 PM.

    The President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government has been cleared to take possession of the sums of $43,449,947, £27,800 and N23,218,000 recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission from an apartment in the Ikoyi area of Lagos.

    The Federal High Court in a ruling on Thursday afternoon by Justice Muslim Hassan, ordered that the funds be temporarily forfeited to the Federal Government.

    The judge adjourned till May 5, 2017, for anyone interested in the funds to show up before him to show cause why the money should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.
     
