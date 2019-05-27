A Federal High Court in Owerri, has declared candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), winner in an intra-party suit filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Harrison Nwadike of APC had approached the court to invalidate the candidacy of Ugonna Ozurigbo for Nwangele/Njaba/Isu/Nkwerre Federal Constituency of Imo …
