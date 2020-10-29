Chinedu Iroka
Court refuses EFCC’s request for Diezani’s arrest warrant - New Telegraph
The Federal High Court sitting Abuja yesterday refused to grant the application of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seeking an order for issuance of warrant of arrest against former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke. The trial judge, Justice Ijeoma...
