In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • COVID-19 Vaccines expected by Nigeria will no longer arrive in January SGF, Boss Mustapha – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
  • Herders’ registration begins, NGF, Miyetti Allah back Akeredolu’s order - Punch Newspaper
  • Sunday Igboho says over N50m lost to inferno, denies being used for thuggery by Tinubu - Vanguard Newspaper
  • ‘I Do Not Hate Buhari, I Detest His Leadership Style’ – Ezekwesili – Information News'
  • 2023: I am not nursing presidential ambition – Ortom – Pulse News

Metro - COVID-19 Vaccines expected by Nigeria will no longer arrive in January SGF, Boss Mustapha – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/1/covid-19-vaccines-expected-by-nigeria-will-no-longer-arrive-in-january-sgf-boss-mustapha.html
Metro - Herders’ registration begins, NGF, Miyetti Allah back Akeredolu’s order - Punch Newspaper

https://punchng.com/herders-registration-begins-ngf-miyetti-allah-back-akeredolus-order/
Metro - Sunday Igboho says over N50m lost to inferno, denies being used for thuggery by Tinubu - Vanguard Newspaper

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/01/sunday-igboho-says-over-n50m-lost-to-inferno-denies-being-used-for-thuggery-by-tinubu/
Politics - ‘I Do Not Hate Buhari, I Detest His Leadership Style’ – Ezekwesili – Information News

https://www.informationng.com/2021/01/i-do-not-hate-buhari-i-detest-his-leadership-style-ezekwesili.html
Politics - 2023: I am not nursing presidential ambition – Ortom – Pulse News

https://www.pulse.ng/news/politics/2023-i-am-not-nursing-presidential-ambition-ortom/4f6bqr6
