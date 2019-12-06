Metro Daddy Freeze Queries Bishop Oyedepo Over Annual Shiloh Program – Information Nigeria

#1
Popular media personality, Daddy Freeze took to his Instagram page to query the reason behind the organisation of the annual Shiloh Program by Bishop David Oyedepo. Daddy Freeze and David Oyedepo The controversial OAP expressed that according to the Bible, Shiloh is a place of curse, hence he …

Daddy-Freeze-reacts-to-Bishop-David-Oyedepos-claim-of-being-dangerously-wealthy.jpeg

Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/33ZogHw

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[15]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top