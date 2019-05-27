Entertainment Daddy Freeze says Church is to blame for arrest of Blessing Okoro – Laila’s Blog

#1
OAP Daddy Freeze has reacted to the arrested of blogger Blessing Okoro for claiming ownership of a another person’s house.

In a post he shared on social media, Daddy Freeze pointed out the Church is yo be blamed for Blessing Okoro” predicament. Daddy Freeze shared on …



via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2X8yqTN

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[86]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top