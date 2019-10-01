Justforex_nb_campaign

Metro Dana Air forced to disembark passengers, blocks runway due to technical hitch – Newtelegraph

#1
A possible air mishap was averted on Monday when a Dana Air flight going to Lagos from Owerri could not take off after taxiing, due to safety concerns.

The incident, which happened at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, left some of the …

dana.JPG

Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2o9ujtJ

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[63]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top