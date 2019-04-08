There is an incident of fire outbreak at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, also known as Imo State Airport.
Facebook user Owell Chukwu confirmed the incident, sharing a picture revealing flames over what appeared to be the arrival hall of the airport, with a few passengers seen …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2Kk3jCB
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Facebook user Owell Chukwu confirmed the incident, sharing a picture revealing flames over what appeared to be the arrival hall of the airport, with a few passengers seen …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2Kk3jCB
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[46]