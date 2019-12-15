Davido’s brother, Adewale Adeleke, popularly known as ChairmanHKN, tied the knot in the traditional way yesterday in Cross-river, Calabar, with his long time fiancee, Kani.
The extravagant ceremony was attended by stars and billionaires. The likes of Dangote and other African billionaires were present at the ceremony to add glamour to …
via tooXclusive – https://ift.tt/2sqyV0Q
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The extravagant ceremony was attended by stars and billionaires. The likes of Dangote and other African billionaires were present at the ceremony to add glamour to …
via tooXclusive – https://ift.tt/2sqyV0Q
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 19.6 KB Views: 0