Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, plans to take office space in Big Apple New York to help diversify his investments and avoid the risk of currency fluctuations on his home continent.
According to a Bloomberg report, Dangote will use the base and an existing one in London to become more global after the completion of a $12 billion, 650,000 barrel-a-day refinery currently under construction in Nigeria.
