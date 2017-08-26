President and founder of Dangote Foundation, Aliko Dangote, has earmarked aside N200 billion to establish a world-class university in Abuja. A former Executive Secretary of the NUC, Julius Okojie, is the chairman of the technical team for the establishment of the university. Okojie, who led his team to the NUC Executive Secretary, Abubakar Rasheed, said the proposed university is meant to be technology-driven and asked for the cooperation and support of the NUC towards the realisation of the goal. National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN, in a bulletin, said the team, accompanied by the Chief Executive Officer of the Dangote Foundation, Zouera Yousouffou, disclosed the desire of Africa’s richest man to float a unique university of technology with all the necessary infrastructure and best faculty members from across the globe. Rasheed, who applauded the bold step, promised to offer all the needed assistance for the success of the project.