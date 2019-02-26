Entertainment Daniella Okeke wants out, says she’s done with Nigeria – Pulse Nigeria

#1
Daniella Okeke says she no longer wants to be part of the Nigerian dream, that she wants to be in the arms of man with a foreign passport.

Apparently, some people aren’t impressed with some of the election results released so far in the general elections, and Daniella …



via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2H2M1Xq

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[13]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top