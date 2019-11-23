Entertainment Davido’s ‘A Good Time’ Becomes 1st Nigerian Album To Reach No.1 On US Pop Itunes Chart – Information Nigeria

Nigerian singer, Davido released his latest album, ‘A Good Time’, a couple of days ago, and according to reports, the album has reached number one on US pop album chart.

Since the release of the album, it has recorded over 4 million views on audiomack and even …

