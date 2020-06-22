Davido Should Go To Church And Have A Relationship With God'- Gospel Singer Says After Making Death Revelation
ADVERTISEMENT A veteran Nigerian gospel musician Dekunle Fuji has shared a piece of advice to his brother in the music industry, David Adeleke simply called Davido. Dekunle Gold, who relocated from the United States a few months ago told The Punch in an exclusive interview that Davido must have...
www.ghgossip.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in Entertainment News!
Connect with people interested in Entertainment News!