Davido, Tiwa Savage and Burna Boy have emerged as winners in their respective categories at the 2018 edition of the Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA 2018).
The award which covers various sections of the entertainment industry, including, music, movies, disc jockeying, record executives, comedy …
via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2ORjl42
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The award which covers various sections of the entertainment industry, including, music, movies, disc jockeying, record executives, comedy …
via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2ORjl42
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[118]