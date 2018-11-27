Entertainment Dbanj And US R&B Star, Ari Lennox Visit Babjide Sanwo-Olu (Photos) – Nairaland

#1
Yesterday, Dbanj and US R&B star Ari Lennox paid a courtesy visit to Babjide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State APC governorship candidate.

During the visit, Sanwo-Olu said; ‘we would continue to acknowledge the role entertainment plays in our economy....



via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2DZz28k

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[48]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top