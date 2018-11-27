Yesterday, Dbanj and US R&B star Ari Lennox paid a courtesy visit to Babjide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State APC governorship candidate.
During the visit, Sanwo-Olu said; ‘we would continue to acknowledge the role entertainment plays in our economy....
