The Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has put at 30, the death toll in the suicide attack in Konduga local government area of the state. A source had told TheCable on Sunday that five persons were killed in the attack at Mandarari community in Konduga. Bello Danbatta, head …Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2XTkOvJ Get More Nigeria Metro News