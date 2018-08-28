Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Politics Denying Ayade ticket’ll destroy PDP in C’River – Okon – Newtelegraph

#1
Ntufam John Okon is a former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State and currently the chairman of Seven Alive Southern Senatorial District Support Group.

In this interview with CLEMENT JAMES, he speaks on 2019 governorship poll in Cross River and the Ben Ayade administration …



Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2C5ijjR

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top