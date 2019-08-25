JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment Deola Sagoe’s Staying Power – Thisdaylive

#1
Fame might be a jealous mistress but she is also an impatient one. The flavour of the month quickly becomes the relic of yesterday; what’s left is nothing but nostalgia for the best acts that graced a generation.

Many attempt to scale the mountain that separates them from a legacy, but …

deola.JPG

via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2HpiW7Y

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top