It is now more than 26 days that Nigeria's President Mohammadu Buhari has left the country for the United Kingdom on a medical vacation. His continued stay in London – as explained that he had to wait for the results of medical tests - have fuelled lots of rumours. Nigerians are worried, as they don't know the true state of health of the nation's number one citizen. Top political figures who have visited Buhari says he is okay. Pictures also confirm so. But, the nation is not left in vaccum. It is currently presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who has been acting unrelentingly and articulately as the Acting President. Nigeria's President, Mohammadu Buhari Above the worries of Nigerians over the absence of President Buhari, some have said that the spate of violent herdsmen attacks, and religious violence in the North East, violence in the Niger Delta in the last few weeks have been at the lowest ebb. This, some attribute to the articulate leadership of Vice President Osinbajo since he took over as Acting President few weeks ago. Tongues are wagging that could it be that President Buhari travelled to the UK with Fulani herdsmen – who are his tribal kinsmen – or that his absence has signalled a new peaceful order? Nigerians, only, have the answer.