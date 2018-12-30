Former President Olusegun Obasanjo saturday asked the Igbo leaders across the federation to remain focused and united, saying the All Progressives Congress (APC) would not honour its promise to hand over presidency to an Igbo indigene in 2023.
Consequently, Obasanjo urged the Igbo not to …
Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2CF0HcB
Get More Nigeria Political News
Consequently, Obasanjo urged the Igbo not to …
Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2CF0HcB
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[63]