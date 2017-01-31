Submit Post Advertise

World Donald Trump Fires Acting Attorney General For Opposing Muslim Ban

    US President Donald Trump has sacked acting Attorney General Sally Yates, for ordering the Justice Department not to defend the President's executive order on the Muslim ban.

    A White House statement announcing her sack said Yates had “betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States” and denounced her as “an Obama administration appointee who is weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration.”

    Dana Boente has been appointed to replace Yates.
     
