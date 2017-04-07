The German government has reacted to the United State's air strike on a Syrian Air Force base in retaliation for chemical attacks on civilians earlier in the week. According to Germany, the attack was "understandable." “The fact that the United States has now reacted with a strike against military sites of the Assad regime, from which this cruel war crime was perpetrated, is understandable,” said Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel. “It was difficult to bear that the UN Security Council was unable to clearly and unequivocally respond to the barbaric use of chemical weapons against innocent people in Syria,” he said in a statement. “Poison gas is an internationally outlawed weapon. On this the world community agrees,” the statement added. He said what's left now is to launch a joint peace effort under the aegis of the United Nations. “Only a new and democratic Syria will bring lasting peace,” he added,