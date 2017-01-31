Submit Post Advertise

World Donald Trump Keeps Obama's LGBT Key Laws

    The White House said on Monday that President Trump would leave in place a 2014 Obama administration order that created new workplace protections for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people.

    The Obama had ordered banned companies that do federal work from discriminating against gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender employees.

    ObamaTrump1.JPG

    In a statement issued in response to growing questions about whether Mr. Trump would reverse the Obama order, the White House said the president was proud to embrace gay rights.

    “President Trump continues to be respectful and supportive of L.G.B.T.Q. rights, just as he was throughout the election,” the statement said. “The president is proud to have been the first ever G.O.P. nominee to mention the L.G.B.T.Q. community in his nomination acceptance speech, pledging then to protect the community from violence and oppression.”
     
