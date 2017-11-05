Entertainment

Veteran actor, Sadiq Daba has appealed to Nigerians to come to his aid for him not to be castrated. Recall that Daba was diagnosed with prostate cancer. This is coming barely months after the actor was hospitalised for months due to leukemia. Speaking with the Punch about his journey so far, he said “Right now, I have a catheter inserted into my penis to ease the movement of urine. I have been in and out of hospitals for a while now. Next week, I also have to go for a biopsy to determine if I would need to do a major surgery. I have leukemia to battle with, then this prostate issue comes in. The pain is just too much for me,” “I have been receiving treatment at LASUTH and OAUTH and the doctors have been wonderful. I was told that one of the side effects of the surgery is that my testicles would have to be removed. That means I would be castrated and I don’t think I want that. The other option is that I would have to take injections that would cost N150,000 every two months, and I have to take it for about two years. You can imagine what the total cost would be,” he added. When asked whether Nollywood actors have been helpful, he replied “A few of my colleagues have been wonderful; they have tried to help as much as they can. The DGs of NTA, Censors Board, and the president of PMAN have also been of help. I can’t start carrying bowls and be going all about the place begging for money. I believe I have paid my dues. For those who know about my situation and want to help, they are welcome. Everything that I have to do is tied to money. There is no drug that is cheap.”