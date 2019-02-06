Sports Dortmund hope Reus regains fitness as Spurs loom – Vanguard News Nigeria

#1
Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund face a nervous wait to see if top scorer Marco Reus will be fit for next week’s Champions League clash at Tottenham Hotspur after the forward suffered a thigh injury.

Reus went off after drilling in a superb free-kick, his 17th …



