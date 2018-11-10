Politics Doyin Okupe calls El-Rufai a midget for ‘insulting’ Peter Obi on Twitter – pulse.ng

#1
Okupe said this on Twitter on Saturday while reacting to El-rufai’s comment about the Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi.

Doyin Okupe, the former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to former President Goodluck Jonathan has described the …



Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2zHP8Pg

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[79]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top