Canadian rapper, Drake, who is currently on holidays in Turks and Caicos Islands shared this shirtless photo of himself showing off his ripped physique.
Sharing the photo with his 51.7million Instagram followers, he captioned it with some ‘sun’s out’ emojis. ...
via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2RLfjfC
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Sharing the photo with his 51.7million Instagram followers, he captioned it with some ‘sun’s out’ emojis. ...
via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2RLfjfC
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[101]