Metro Drama as JAMB uncovers another missing N26m - Daily Post

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Samguine, Feb 14, 2018 at 1:14 PM. Views count: 389

    The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has uncovered another fraud of N26 million allegedly perpetrated by its former Nasarawa State coordinator, simply identified as Tanko.

    The development came barely one week after the board uncovered a N36 million fraudallegedly perpetrated by its Benue State sales clerk, Philomena.

    Tanko was said to have embezzled the money he generated from the sale of the scratch cards hitherto used by candidates to either gain access to the JAMB website for registration or other services.

    READ MORE HERE
     
    Comments