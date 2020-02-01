Metro Don’t register again – JAMB tells candidates at blacklisted centers – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Friday called on candidates who registered for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in some recently blacklisted centres that there is nothing to worry about.

The Board’s Head, Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, who made the call …

jamb.JPG

Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2uOrhi1

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[62]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top