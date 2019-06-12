Featured Thread #1
The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested yet to be identified social media users who who posted “inciting materials and misleading statements”. Peter Afunanya, DSS public relations officer, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday. Afunanya accused the individuals of instilling fear in the minds of Nigerians. “The …
Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2wLXsfQ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2wLXsfQ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[191]