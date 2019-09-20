The Department of State Services (DSS) says it will not release Omoyele Sowore, convener of #RevolutionNow Movement to a mob.
Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesman, said this on Tuesday while addressing journalists at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.
“Sowore was granted bail and we say that he is in our custody. Do we bring Sowore out to the gate and ask him to go?’ What if Sowore was going on the road and he was knocked down by a car?
