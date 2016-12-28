The Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of the third most wanted terrorism suspect. According to THE NATION, the arrested terrorist as been indicted in the killing of expatriates in the country between 2012 and 2013. Many secret services in various parts of the world have been trooping into Nigeria to interact with the suspect. A security source privvy to the arrest said, the suspect is unnamed because he is still “undergoing profiling”. The source said: “He is still in our custody. This suspect was responsible for the killing of some expatriates in the country between 2012 and 2013.