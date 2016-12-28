Submit Post Advertise

Metro DSS Arrests Third Most Wanted Terrorism Suspect in Nigeria

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Jules, Dec 28, 2016 at 10:26 AM. Views count: 839

Tags:
  1. Jules

    Jules Social Member Curators

    The Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of the third most wanted terrorism suspect.

    dss.jpg

    According to THE NATION, the arrested terrorist as been indicted in the killing of expatriates in the country between 2012 and 2013. Many secret services in various parts of the world have been trooping into Nigeria to interact with the suspect.

    A security source privvy to the arrest said, the suspect is unnamed because he is still “undergoing profiling”.

    The source said: “He is still in our custody. This suspect was responsible for the killing of some expatriates in the country between 2012 and 2013.
     
    Jules, Dec 28, 2016 at 10:26 AM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments