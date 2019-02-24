The Department of State Services (DSS) has dismissed of one of its staff, Jaja Otelemaba, for taking bribe from motorists while on election duty in Ekiti.
Peter Afunanya, Public Relations Officer of the Service, in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said the officer was seen on …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2tCCWwG
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Peter Afunanya, Public Relations Officer of the Service, in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said the officer was seen on …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2tCCWwG
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]