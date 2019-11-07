Femi Falana, senior advocate of Nigeria and the lawyer of the detained convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Mr Omoyele Sowore, and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, said his clients have met the bail conditions set by Justice Ifeoma Ojukwu.
