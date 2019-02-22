Entertainment DStv To Air The Biggest Movie Event Of The Year, The Oscars Live On Monday – Nigerian Entertainment Today

La La Land’s A-listers are preparing for the 91st Academy Awards®- an evening of prestigious prize-giving at the Dolby Theatre® at the Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood.

Watch the star-studded ceremony live on M-Net Movies Premiere (channel 108 on DStv) on Monday 25 February at 02:00 AM WAT, and in Prime Time on the same …



