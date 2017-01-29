Submit Post Advertise

Edo By-election: APC Wins Etsako Federal Constituency

Jan 29, 2017

    Mr Johson Oghuma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged the winner of the Etsako Federal Constituency by-election in Edo.

    Oghuma emerged winner with 39,876 votes to defeat the People’s Democratic Party candidate Mr Jude Imagwe who polled 18,193 votes.

    The Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Shola Omotola, who announced the result at about 12:45 am on Sunday said the APC candidate won having scored the highest number of votes cast.

    Omotola said that total a total of 59,301 votes were cast with 58,427 being valid votes and 874 rejected.
     
