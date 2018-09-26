The Edo State Government has reacted to pictures of Godwin Obaseki sleeping while President Muhammadu Buhari was delivering his speech at the United Nation’s conference in New York.
A statement signed by Crusoe Osagie, the special adviser to the governor on media and communication strategy, said Mr Obaseki can also experience fatigue and exhaustion, an indisputable fact of life, to which all humans are susceptible.
