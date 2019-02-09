The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, yesterday, accused 10 unnamed commercial banks of money laundering.
He also condemned the increasing wave of illicit financial flows and vote buying in the country during elections......
Read more via Tori News – http://bit.ly/2US7l5I
Get more: Nigeria Business News
He also condemned the increasing wave of illicit financial flows and vote buying in the country during elections......
Read more via Tori News – http://bit.ly/2US7l5I
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]