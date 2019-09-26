Metro EFCC to reopen Odili’s money laundering probe — after 13 years - The Cable

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it will reopen the investigation of Peter Odili, former governor of Rivers state.

In 2007, Odili got a court injunction preventing the EFCC from investigating or arresting him.

The court order also restrained the anti-graft agency from probing the finances of the Rivers state government.

