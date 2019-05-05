Politics EFCC begins fresh probe on Saraki – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has begun a fresh probe against Senate President Bukola Saraki over allegations of money laundering, according to latest reports.

Saraki, who was governor of the state between 2003 and 2011 before heading to the Senate is being investigated for his earnings …



Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2LmcOSg

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[57]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top