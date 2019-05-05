The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has begun a fresh probe against Senate President Bukola Saraki over allegations of money laundering, according to latest reports.
Saraki, who was governor of the state between 2003 and 2011 before heading to the Senate is being investigated for his earnings …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2LmcOSg
Get More Nigeria Political News
Saraki, who was governor of the state between 2003 and 2011 before heading to the Senate is being investigated for his earnings …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2LmcOSg
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[57]