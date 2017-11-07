Submit Post Advertise

Metro EFCC Convicts Man Who Posed As 'Spirit' To Defraud Victim Of N20m

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Samguine, Nov 7, 2017 at 9:48 AM.

  1. Samguine

    Samguine Social Member Curators

    The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday secured the conviction of one Mohammed Yusuf before Justice Zainab Bage Abubakar of the Federal High Court, Gusau, Zamfara State.

    The convict was sentenced to 7 years imprisonment on each of the 11-count charge preferred against him by the EFCC.

    Yusuf had defrauded one Ya’u Mohammed to the tune of N20million between November 2012 and January 2013 in a classic advance fee fraud scheme.

    According to the EFCC, “Yusuf was Posing as a ‘spirit’ named ‘Asmau’, based in Niger Republic; the convict was able to convince the complainant through a phone call into believing that the mystery female voice had powers to establish schools and mosques to propagate Islam but needed a human vessel through which this could be achieved.

    “The complainant gullibly fell into his trap after threats that he either obeys the voice of the spirit or die. Subsequently, the convict began to extort his victim and used the money to buy exotic cars and acquire a mansion in red bricks area of Kano state.”

    The sentences are to run concurrently from the day of his arrest.
     

    Samguine, Nov 7, 2017 at 9:48 AM
    Comments

  2. curator

    curator Administrator Curators

    did he pose as a gin or brandy bottle?
     
    curator, Nov 7, 2017 at 9:52 AM
    #2
    • Funny Funny x 1