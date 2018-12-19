Ahead of the Yuletide, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has launched total war on online fraudsters otherwise known as ‘Yahoo Boys.
The operation codenamed ‘Cyber Storm’, will involve EFCC operatives monitoring suspicious transactions especially by youths who cannot explain their source of wealth. The commission will …
