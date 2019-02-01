Metro EFCC warns ex-officials against impersonation, fraudulent activities – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has warned its ex-officials to stop parading themselves as serving personnel.

A statement by its acting spokesman, Tony Orilade, said its attention have been drawn to the activities of these ex-officials, who use the ploy to defraud …



via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2WxNIl6

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[76]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top