Jose Mourinho has put his faith in Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial to help his Manchester United side to EFL Cup glory against Southampton on Sunday. Below is starting line up for both teams: Manchester United starting XI: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Rojo; Herrera, Pogba; Lingard, Mata, Martial; Ibrahimovic. Subs: Romero, Rooney, Carrick, Blind, Young, Rashford, Fellaini. Southampton starting XI: Forster; Cedric, Yoshida, Stephens, Bertrand; Romeu, Davies; Ward-Prowse, Tadic, Redmond; Gabbiadini. Subs: Hassen, Long, Rodriguez, Caceres, Boufal, Hojbjerg, McQueen.