Dr Abubakar Bagudu, a Consultant Psychiatrist with the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital (ATBTH), Bauchi, has said eight out of every 10 patients brought to the mental clinic of the hospital are youth, who abused drugs.
Speaking at a lecture to mark the 2018 World Mental Health …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2NygcFD
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Speaking at a lecture to mark the 2018 World Mental Health …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2NygcFD
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[55]