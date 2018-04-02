Submit Post Advertise

Ekiti guber: Why I'm contesting again –Fayemi – The Sun News

Apr 2, 2018 at 11:32 AM

    Former governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has said the pangs of poverty, frustrations and misery of Ekiti people, order than his personal ambition, are some of the reasons he is contesting the July 14 governorship poll.

    Fayemi, who is the minister of Steel and Solid Minerals Development, spoke with newsmen in his country home, Isan-Ekiti, yesterday, where he finally cleared air on his intention to contest.


