Former governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has said the pangs of poverty, frustrations and misery of Ekiti people, order than his personal ambition, are some of the reasons he is contesting the July 14 governorship poll.
Fayemi, who is the minister of Steel and Solid Minerals Development, spoke with newsmen in his country home, Isan-Ekiti, yesterday, where he finally cleared air on his intention to contest.
Read more via The Sun News – https://ift.tt/2pXa3cZ
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator: Apr 2, 2018 at 1:29 PM