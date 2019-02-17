The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Adewale Martins, says Nigerians should hold the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) responsible for the postponement of the Presidential and National Assembly elections.
He told NAN in Lagos on Saturday that the postponement, apart from the negative consequences on the …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2SGTKBy
Get More Nigeria Political News
He told NAN in Lagos on Saturday that the postponement, apart from the negative consequences on the …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2SGTKBy
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[20]